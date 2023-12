The Gallery at Lake Saint Lawrence Arts is hosting a Santa Wreath Workshop on Friday, December 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Gallery at Lake Saint Lawrence Arts

14 Main Street

Waddington, NY

The cost is $45 and all materials are provided. You must pre-register to get a seat by calling 315-388-3033 or emailing lakesaintlawrencearts@gmail.com.