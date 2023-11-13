SLC Arts is holding its Winter Wonderland Mixer on Friday, December 8 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 45 Market Street in Potsdam.

Tickets for the event can be purchased ahead of time Here for $8 per ticket or they can be purchased at the door or $10 per ticket.

Nourish your creative spirit and make your own masterpiece tickets can be purchased ahead of time Here — in addition to the event ticket — for $8 per ticket or they can be purchased at the door or $10 per ticket.

This event is for individuals 18 years of age or older with a 21 or older cash bar.