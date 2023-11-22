The Sackets Harbor Ballroom is holding the 3rd Annual Hometown Christmas Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sackets Harbor Ballroom

103 West Main Street

Sackets Harbor, NY

Tickets are $5 and will be available for purchase at the door. There will be local small businesses and vendors, a 50/50 raffle and a couple of baskets filled with items from local crafters and vendors; tickets for the baskets will be available to be purchased as well.

100% of all ticket sale proceeds will be donated to Cathleen Freeman to help with travel and medical expenses as she courageously battles Cancer.