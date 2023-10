Davis Elementary School in Malone is holding its 9th Annual David Sauther, Memorial Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Show on Saturday, December 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Davis Elementary School

183 Webster Street

Malone, NY 12953

There will be over 100 vendors, a Chinese Auction, 50/50 raffle and a lunch and bake sale to Benefit The Emmaus Soup Kitchen.