The Historic Paddock Arcade and Jefferson County New York Hygiene Collective are holding A Hope for The Holidays Event with help on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. until Noon.

Historic Paddock Arcade

1 Public Square

Watertown, NY 13601

The first 50 families can receive one digital photo with The Vintage Santa 315, which can be downloaded after the event by Tuesday, December 12. Also at the event, there will be:

Holiday crafts;

Hot cocoa bar;

Photo station; and

Family hygiene kit available upon request.

Hygiene donation is requested but not required.