The First Presbyterian Church of Watertown is holding a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The First Presbyterian Church of Watertown
403 Washington St
Watertown, NY 13601
Santa is coming to First Presbyterian for a homemade, hot breakfast, pictures with Santa, fun Christmas movies and crafts for the whole family.
There is no cost for this fun event and everyone is welcome, be sure to bring a camera with you to take pictures with Santa as they will not have a photographer on hand.