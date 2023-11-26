The First Presbyterian Church of Watertown is holding a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The First Presbyterian Church of Watertown

403 Washington St

Watertown, NY 13601

Santa is coming to First Presbyterian for a homemade, hot breakfast, pictures with Santa, fun Christmas movies and crafts for the whole family.

There is no cost for this fun event and everyone is welcome, be sure to bring a camera with you to take pictures with Santa as they will not have a photographer on hand.