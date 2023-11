Minna Anthony Common Nature Center + Friends is holding its 10th annual Holiday Bonanza on Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Minna Anthony Common Nature Center + Friends

44789 Cross Island Rd

Wellesley Island, NY 13640

You are invited to enjoy live music, local craft vendors, raffles, food, hot beverages, holiday craft-making –for both children and adults– and more.