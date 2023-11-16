OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to its Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Guests can enjoy the festive decorations, gallery exhibits, live holiday music, local vendors, and discounts in the museum shop. Admission to the event is $5.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., local singer and songwriter Jaynie Trudell will perform in the Museum’s Tiffany Room. North Country Connections Orchestra from 2-4 p.m. The orchestra is a combined group of multi-age and multi-level performers from various towns throughout St. Lawrence County.

The orchestra will open with a reading of the Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg followed by well-known Christmas favorites including Angels We Have Heard On High, Hark! The Herald Angels, Jolly Old St. Nicholas, Deck the Halls, Up on the Housetop and Jingle Bells

The Museum Shop carries unique gifts including framed prints, bronze sculpture reproductions, art books, posters, clothing, and more. For the Holiday Open House, the Shop offers discounts on select items in celebration of the season. For holiday shoppers who want to find presents with a local flavor, the event will feature a number of local artisans.

Raffle tickets will be available to win a medium bronze reproduction of Frederic Remington’s iconic first sculpture. Tickets are a donation of $10 one chance or 3 for $20. The reproduction weighs 16 lbs. and measures 14″ high with a $1,055 value. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Holiday Open House. The winner does not need to be present at the drawing to collect. Tickets can be purchased in the museum lobby or online.