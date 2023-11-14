LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lisbon First Congregational Church will be hosting its annual Christmas cookie sale on Saturday, December 9 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event will be held at the church on 9226 Five Mile Road in Lisbon. Dozens of varieties of delicious, homemade Christmas cookies will be available for the choosing. Cookies will be sold be the pound.

Stop in on your way to Lisbon’s “Holidays in the Hamlet” celebration. The church looks forward to seeing all the Christmas Cookie Monsters this year