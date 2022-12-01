CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has released a list of upcoming events for the month of December.

An interactive campus map is available online.

Laurentian Singers Concert: Silver Bells

Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. at Pickens Hall in Heuvelton, N.Y.

Saturday, December 3 at 4 p.m. at Gunnison Memorial Chapel at St. Lawrence University

In-person, free and open to the public

The Laurentian Singers present their concerts “Silver Bells,” a program of American Christmas music from the ’30s and ’40s.

The performance is also available via livestream.

Organ Concert Series: Music for Christmas

Friday, December 2 at 12:15 p.m. at Gunnison Memorial Chapel at St. Lawrence University

In-person, free and open to the public

The St. Lawrence University Office of the Chaplain presents a concert of Swiss, French, German and English carols and dances performed by organist Sondra Goldsmith Proctor.

Parking for chapel events will be in H Lot, across from Griffiths Arts Center and next to Vilas Hall. There will also be a drop-off location and limited handicapped parking spaces in front of Richardson Hall and at the front of the chapel.

St. Lawrence University String Orchestra Concert: Hope

Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m. at Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall

In-person, free and open to the public

The SLU String Orchestra, which includes St. Lawrence students, faculty, staff members and musicians from all over the Northern New York community, will perform a concert dedicated to the people of Ukraine.

The performance is also available via livestream.

Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall is located in Griffiths Arts Center, 23 Romoda Drive. Parking is available directly across from the Griffiths Arts Center entrance.

There is a handicapped entrance and ramp located at the front entrance as well as an elevator in the lobby. Wheelchair spaces exist on each side of the house, at the top of the access ramps from the lobby of the performance hall. For more information contact the Department of Music at 315-229-5166.

Artist’s Lecture by Dave Fadden

Monday, December 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Griffiths Arts Center, Room 123

In-person, free, and open to the public

In conjunction with the Richard F. Brush Art Gallery exhibition, “Each One Inspired-Haudenosaunee Art across the Homelands from the New York State Museum,” artist Dave Fadden will present a lecture.

Dave Fadden is a painter with strong ties to Akwesasne and Onchiota. He is a storyteller, illustrator, writer, and sculptor. He is the director of the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center in Onchiota, New York, which was founded by Fadden and his parents, Christine and John.

The center maintains a collection of over 3,000 art objects and artifacts related to the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy and serves primarily to educate the general public about the history, culture, and present-day life of the Haudenosaunee.

Fadden recently provided illustrations for “A Peacemaker for Warring Nations: The Founding of the Iroquois League” written by Joseph Bruchac.