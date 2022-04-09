“Discoveries in Paint,” the art of Eric Drayse, will be presented at a reception on April 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Gallery at Lake Saint Lawrence Arts, 10 Main Street, Waddington.

Eric’s eclectic collection of oil, acrylic and mixed media paintings are the highlight of this first show of The Gallery’s new season.

The show will run April 16 thru May 28, 2022. More information can be found on The Gallery’s website, or on Facebook at Lake St. Lawrence Arts.

Because of the presence of COVID still in our area, there will be no food or drink at the reception. Masks are recommended.