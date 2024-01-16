Augustinian Academy’s “Hula in the Snow” A Winter Luau Featuring the Patti Stanford Band will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Carthage.

Carthage Elks Lodge #1762

511 Fulton St

Carthage, NY 13619

Online tickets may be purchased on the Augustinian Academy’s website, the cost is $35 per ticket which includes:

Appetizers;

Drink voucher;

Dinner meal;

Desserts;

Silent auction;

Raffles;

Prizes for best dressed;

The Patti Stanford Band; and

More surprise fun.

Last day to purchase tickets will be Monday, February 5 or when max capacity reached.