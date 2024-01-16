Augustinian Academy’s “Hula in the Snow” A Winter Luau Featuring the Patti Stanford Band will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Carthage.
Carthage Elks Lodge #1762
511 Fulton St
Carthage, NY 13619
Online tickets may be purchased on the Augustinian Academy’s website, the cost is $35 per ticket which includes:
- Appetizers;
- Drink voucher;
- Dinner meal;
- Desserts;
- Silent auction;
- Raffles;
- Prizes for best dressed;
- The Patti Stanford Band; and
- More surprise fun.
Last day to purchase tickets will be Monday, February 5 or when max capacity reached.