Augustinian Academy’s “Hula in the Snow” A Winter Luau Featuring the Patti Stanford Band will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Carthage.

Carthage Elks Lodge #1762
511 Fulton St
Carthage, NY 13619

Online tickets may be purchased on the Augustinian Academy’s website, the cost is $35 per ticket which includes:

  • Appetizers;
  • Drink voucher;
  • Dinner meal;
  • Desserts;
  • Silent auction;
  • Raffles;
  • Prizes for best dressed;
  • The Patti Stanford Band; and
  • More surprise fun.

Last day to purchase tickets will be Monday, February 5 or when max capacity reached.