Heather’s Paint and Sip will host an interactive Murder Mystery “Death by Chocolate” at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom on Friday, February 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sackets Harbor Ballroom

103 West Main Street

Sackets Harbor, NY

There are only 20-character roles available, if you would like to play a character, simply let them know at checkout when buying tickets. Playing a character role is not required, you can just enjoy the mystery.

The tickets are $40 per guest, all guests should be 21 years of age or older and you should be wearing your nicest date night attire. There will be hot hors d’oeuvres and dessert buffet, hand crafted cocktail cash bar and raffles and prizes at the event.

You can purchase tickets on the Sackets Harbor Ballroom’s website.