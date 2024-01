The Philly Legion Riders will be hosting a spaghetti dinner on Friday, February 2 at the Philadelphia American Legion on 58 Main Street.

The cost of the meal is $12 and consists of spaghetti, sauce, meatballs, salad, bread and butter along with brownies. Take-outs start at 4 p.m. with dining in starting at 5 p.m.

For more information or for take outs, call 315-642-3334.