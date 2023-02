The Hammond Presbyterian Church is hosting a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner to benefit the church’s youth group.

The dinner will be held on February 21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the church.

The cost for adults is $10 per person, all you can eat.

The dinner includes homemade buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup, sausage an orange slices.

Eat-in and take-out dinners are available.