Winona Creek will be hosting a Bridal Show on Saturday, February 24 starting at 10 a.m.

Winona Creek

1947 Harwood Dr

Lacona, NY

The event is free and open to the public. There will be talented artists, bakers and makers who can help you create your dream wedding day.

You can RSVP GOING on Facebook to enter the Giveaway for a Bridesmaid Proposal Kit.