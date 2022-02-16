The Jeremy Dutcher Concert will take place on February 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm in Hosmer Hall at SUNY Potsdam.

Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets will be selling for $25. The Community Performance Series box office is located at the Performing Arts Center. Box office hours are Wednesday to Friday from 11am-3pm. If anyone has any questions, they can call at 1-315-267-2277.

Jeremy Dutcher is a classically trained operatic tenor and composer who takes every opportunity to blend his Wolastoq First Nation roots into the music he creates, blending distinct musical aesthetics that shape-shift between classical, traditional, and pop to form something entirely new.

Dutcher’s debut release ‘Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa’ involves the rearrangement of early 1900s wax cylinder field recordings from his community. “Many of the songs were lost because our musical tradition was suppressed by the Canadian government. I’m doing this work as there’s only about a hundred Wolastoqey speakers left. It’s crucial that we’re using our language because, if you lose the language, you’re losing an entire distinct way of experiencing the world.”

