Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, February 3, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Lawrence River from Cedar Point to Tibbetts Point.

Registration fees:

$10 for adults 18 years of age and older.

$5 for big kids from 11 to 17 years of age; and

Free entry for small kids 10 years of age and under.

Registration is available online HERE until Thursday, February 1 after which registration will be available behind the Firehall on Friday, February 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 3 starting at 5 a.m.

Awards for Northern Pike:

1st Place: $500

2nd Place: $300

3rd Place: $200

Perch Awards for big kids from 11 to 17 years of age:

1st Place: $250

2nd Place: $100

3rd Place: $50

Perch Awards for small kids 10 years of age and under can enter the perch they catch for a luck of the draw.

There will be an announcement of winners with food and prizes at 4:30 p.m. at the Fire House at 241 East Broadway in Cape Vincent, you must be present to win.