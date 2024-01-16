Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, February 3, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Lawrence River from Cedar Point to Tibbetts Point.
Registration fees:
- $10 for adults 18 years of age and older.
- $5 for big kids from 11 to 17 years of age; and
- Free entry for small kids 10 years of age and under.
Registration is available online HERE until Thursday, February 1 after which registration will be available behind the Firehall on Friday, February 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 3 starting at 5 a.m.
Awards for Northern Pike:
- 1st Place: $500
- 2nd Place: $300
- 3rd Place: $200
Perch Awards for big kids from 11 to 17 years of age:
- 1st Place: $250
- 2nd Place: $100
- 3rd Place: $50
Perch Awards for small kids 10 years of age and under can enter the perch they catch for a luck of the draw.
There will be an announcement of winners with food and prizes at 4:30 p.m. at the Fire House at 241 East Broadway in Cape Vincent, you must be present to win.