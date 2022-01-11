Kids Craft & Activity Kits To-Go at Flower Library:

Every Wednesday in February stop into the library to pick up these kits for kids. These are free kits and most of the materials are provided (you may need to have markers, scissors, or paint on hand for example). Please take only one kit per child as quantities will be limited. All kits will be on a first come first serve basis. We are not able to save or hold kits.

Toddler Storytime and Crafts at Flower Memorial Library:

Enjoy an interactive storytime with your child that includes early literacy fun with books, songs, and body movement. We will do a simple craft afterward. This program is geared towards ages 3-5 but everyone is always welcome! Every Wednesday at 10:30 am in the Children’s Room.

Baby Storytime and Sensory Play at Flower Memorial Library:

Bounce your babies in and join us for songs, stories, and sensory playtime. Geared towards ages 0-2 but everyone is always welcome! Every Thursday at 10:30 am in the Children’s Room.

Toddler Painting at Flower Memorial Library:

Join us for an easy painting workshop on Tuesday February 8 at 10:30 am in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-5. Please bring your own art smock. This week’s theme: Hearts.

Virtual STEAM Club hosted by Flower Memorial Library:

Join us for fun STEAM filled activities! Any child with an interest in STEAM is welcome to participate. The Club is on Facebook Thursday February 10 at 3:30 pm. Material kits may be picked up in person for 1 week leading up to the program. All materials are always on a first come first serve basis. This month’s activity: Valentine’s Day Coding.

Mighty Kids Yoga hosted by Flower Memorial Library:

For ages 6-12! Join us on Friday February 18 at 4 pm in the community room for a children’s yoga class. Participants must register as spots are limited. Call Suzie at 315-785-7709 to reserve your child’s spot.

Toddler Painting at Flower Memorial Library:

Join us for an easy painting workshop on Tuesday February 22 at 10:30 am in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-5. Please bring your own art smock. This week’s theme: Teddy Bear Pointillism.

Lego Club at Flower Memorial Library:

Join us on Thursday February 24, 4-5:30pm in the South Reading Room to build with Legos. Theme builds will be announced at each program. All Legos will be provided for you. This is a free all ages event.

Family Movie and Craft Day at Flower Memorial Library:

Join us on Saturday February 26, 2 pm to 3:30 pm in the South Reading Room to watch Paw Patrol: The Movie (G, 2021) and make a simple craft. Free for all ages.