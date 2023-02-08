Flower Library in Watertown is offering a variety of events for adults in February, including an opportunity to learn the art of Tai Chi, receive genealogy help or explore their Gmail account.

Between the Covers: Romance Book Club

February 8 at 6:30 p.m. – virtual on Zoom

Join others to chat about all things books and romance with a discussion of “Before I Let Go” by Kennedy Ryan.

The Original Library Book Club

February 13 at 6:30 p.m. – virtual on Zoom

Discuss “The Brutal Telling” by Louise Penny. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Copies of the title are available to borrow at the Circulation Desk. A library card is required for checkout.

Library Board Meeting

February 14 at 4 p.m. – in person

Have a say in the library’s future at the Library Board meeting. Members of the public are welcome to participate. This meeting is held in person in the library’s South Reading Room.

Caregiver Café – in person at the library

February 14 at 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Paper Valentine Gnomes

February 28 at 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Sensory Stations

Join caregivers of any age for a chance to explore, create, learn, and be social. Whether you’re a middle aged person caring for an elderly parent or a stay-at-home dad caring for a newborn, this group is for you.

The informal group provides the opportunity to enjoy juice and donuts while sharing the struggles and triumphs that come with taking care of those you love. Each session will also offer a themed project led by library staff or presentation from a community organization.

Caregivers are welcome to bring the person they are caring for.

Arrive Early for Genealogy

February 15 at 5:30 p.m. – in person at the library

Attending the crafty events for adults on Wednesday nights? Arrive early and work on your family history research. Staff will be on hand to offer advice and help you learn about library resources. You’re welcome to attend even if you’re not planning to attend the crafting events.

Tai Chi

February 21 at 6:30 p.m. – in person at the library

Learn the art of Tai Chi from an experienced, trained instructor. Classes are free for all participants courtesy of C Coaching for Health and Wellness and are held inside the library.

No experience is required to participate. Classes are open to adults of all abilities.

Gmail Tips and Tricks: a Senior Planet Workshop

February 23 at 3 p.m. – in person at the library

Learn more about the features available to use in your Gmail account. The workshop will cover email forwarding, adding attachments, searching and more as time allows. Space is limited to 12 attendees.

Participants should have a Gmail account set up before attending and should bring their password.

Although the curriculum is designed for ages 55+, all ages are welcome to attend. Contact Amanda to register at 315-785-7715.

Using Job Search Engines: a Senior Planet Workshop

February 24 at 2:30 p.m. – in person

Did you that it’s better to apply for a job through the employer’s website rather than on a general job search site? In this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to use job search engines like Indeed to research and evaluate employment opportunities.

The workshop will include tips for understanding job listings and for staying organized during your search. The workshop will also include job search resources focused on ages 50+.

Although the curriculum is designed for ages 55+, all ages are welcome to attend.

1st Annual Puzzle Tournament for Adults

February 25 at 10 a.m. – in person

Gather a team of up to 4 adults (ages 18+) and put your puzzle skills to the test. Compete to be the fastest team to finish a 500 piece puzzle. The first place team will receive a prize and all teams will get to keep their puzzle. Registration is required.

Registration is open through the close of business on February 18. Registration is available online or by calling Ashley at 315-785-7714 to reserve one of eight spots.

When registering, please have all team member names, a phone number for at least one team member and a team name. The online form may be accessed through the library’s online calendar of events. The event is free and open to adults of all abilities. It is held at Flower Library on the main floor.

Winter Reading Program

December 21 through March 20

Track your reading this winter and earn chances to win prizes. Adults have the option to enter reading online or submit via a postcard in the library. Time must be tracked in whole hours. Only one prize per person.

If using a postcard, pick one up at the library. They are available at the Circulation and Reference Desks. Postcards can be completed at that time or brought back at a later date before the program ends. Prize winners will be announced after the close of the Winter Reading Programs.

Visit the adult page on library’s website and enter your time spent reading. Readers can submit their time as often as they would like. Prize winners will be announced after the close of the Winter Reading Programs.