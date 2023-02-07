The Knights of Columbus in Canton is hosting bingo throughout the month of February.
Remaining dates for the month are February 13, 20 and 27. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with first call at 7 p.m.
by: Mariann Cabness
by: Mariann Cabness
