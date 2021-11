Grace Community Church is offering the community Grief Share’s one-time event called “Surviving the Holidays”. The church hopes to help families and individuals in the community navigate the challenges that come from grieving during the holiday season.

“Surviving the Holidays” takes place on December 5, 2021 from 4:30-6:30pm at Grace Community Church located at 17784 Michael Road, Adams Center, NY 13606. The event will take place in the church sanctuary.