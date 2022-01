Grief Share Group

Starting on Sunday, January 9, 2022

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

This 13 week, weekly meeting is specifically for people who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Come anytime. We will meet every Sunday afternoon from Jan 9th until April 3rd. Weather permitting.

Grace Community Church

17784 Michael Rd.

Adams Center, NY 13606

Click here for more info and to register.