COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Friends of the Hepburn Library Of Colton will host its seasonal book sale at its Book Nook on Saturday, September 30 and Saturday, October 7.

It will be a bag sale with a bag of books costing $5. The Book Nook is located on State Route 56 behind the Colton Hepburn Library.

For more information, visit https://www.coltonhepburnlibrary.org.