CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Cape Vincent Lions Club will host a breakfast buffet and tricky tray raffle on Sunday, January 14.

The meal is to benefit the Cape Vincent Community Library and will run from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Cape Vincent Recreational Park at 602 James Street. Raffle tickets are $1 or six for $5.

All items can be picked up at the breakfast until 10:30 a.m. or at the library throughout the following week.