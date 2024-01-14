Author Craig Thornton will be presenting a four-part online screenwriting series over Zoom on Tuesdays, January 16, 23, 30, and February 6 from 6 p.m. To 8 p.m.

The classes will explore the screenwriting structure, which includes:

Normal situation;

Inciting incident;

Three acts;

Climax;

Screenwriting format;

Character arc; and

Scene analysis.

The classes will emphasize feature screenplay length; however, writing for television will be presented as well.

Classes will cost $65 and you can register for the classes on the SLC Arts website.