Author Craig Thornton will be presenting a four-part online screenwriting series over Zoom on Tuesdays, January 16, 23, 30, and February 6 from 6 p.m. To 8 p.m.

The classes will explore the screenwriting structure, which includes:

  • Normal situation;
  • Inciting incident;
  • Three acts;
  • Climax; 
  • Screenwriting format;
  • Character arc; and
  • Scene analysis.

The classes will emphasize feature screenplay length; however, writing for television will be presented as well.

Classes will cost $65 and you can register for the classes on the SLC Arts website.