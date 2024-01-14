Author Craig Thornton will be presenting a four-part online screenwriting series over Zoom on Tuesdays, January 16, 23, 30, and February 6 from 6 p.m. To 8 p.m.
The classes will explore the screenwriting structure, which includes:
- Normal situation;
- Inciting incident;
- Three acts;
- Climax;
- Screenwriting format;
- Character arc; and
- Scene analysis.
The classes will emphasize feature screenplay length; however, writing for television will be presented as well.
Classes will cost $65 and you can register for the classes on the SLC Arts website.