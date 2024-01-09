WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County SPCA will host a clinic at their location at 25056 Water Street in Watertown on Friday, January 19.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and a number of services will be offered at the event. No appointments are necessary, but pet owners can pre-register for the clinic.

People can go to the jeffersoncountyspca.org website and click on the Events tab. For more information, call 315-782-3260 and press extension 1. Pet owners can also email info@jeffersoncountyspca.org for more questions.

Here’s a list of services that will be offered:

