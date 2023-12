WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown High School baseball and softball teams will be hosting a bottle and can drive Tuesday, January 2 in the high school parking lot.

Collection of the bottles and cans will run from 2:45 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cans and bottles can also be dropped off at Griff’s Redemption Center on Coleman Avenue or Route 37. Anyone donating is asked to mention Watertown baseball/softball.