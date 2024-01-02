The Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Department’s Luck of the Draw 25th Ice Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The registration price will be $ 15 for adults and for children 12 and under it will be $10. Venmo registration with your name and phone number at the Alexandria Bay-Fire Department.

Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Department 110 Walton St Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

The prizes include $2,500 by Glenn Sweet and Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Department and the kids can win a lifetime license by Thousand Islands Painting or two half-day fishing trips w/guide: 2 adults and 2 kids BY Aziel Snyder and Dave Cortright. Winners must be present to receive prizes.

Raffle tickets for an Otter XT Pro X-Over Ice Fishing Shanty will be $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets and can be purchased at the Thousand Island Bait Store or you can see a member.

Thousand Island Bait Store 42980 NY-12 Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Registration will take place on Friday, January 19 at the Fire Hall from 8 a.m. until the fire hall closes and on Saturday, January 20 from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. All fish must be entered by 5 p.m. on January 20. Acceptable entries will be Northern Pike that is a minimum of 26″ in length and no frozen or questionable fish will be accepted.

Refreshments will be available for purchase and there will be a Breakfast by FFA at Alex Bay Community Room on Jan. 20 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can find more information on Facebook or call 315-222-5077 or 315-286-4821.