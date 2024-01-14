SLC Arts is holding a Mimosa and Make: Intro to Watercolor class on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SLC Arts Temp Storefront at 45 Market Street in Potsdam, NY.

You can learn the basics of watercolor technique while sipping on a mimosa. The class is $40 per person and all attendees must be 21 years of age or older. All materials and one mimosa are included in the class registration fee, there will also be a cash bar to purchase additional drinks.

You can register for the class on the SLC Arts website.

This class serves as a fundraiser for the renovation project at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center.