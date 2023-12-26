LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Public Health Department is hosting a rabies clinic on Saturday, January 20 at the Maple Ridge Center.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until noon at the center located at 7421 East Road in Lowville. A $10 donation is suggested to help defray the cost of the vaccine and staffing.

Vaccinations are open to dogs, cats and ferrets three months of age or older. All dogs must be on a leash while cats and ferrets must be in a carrier.

Pet owners are asked to provide a record of previous vaccinations.