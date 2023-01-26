St. Anthony’s Altar Rosary Society is back to in-house dining for the monthly spaghetti supper.
This month’s supper will take place on Thursday, January 26 at 4 p.m. downstairs at St. Anthony’s Church on Arsenal Street in Watertown.
by: Mariann Cabness
