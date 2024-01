CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Constableville Volunteer Fire Department will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast three times in the early part of the year.

The first meal will be Sunday, January 28 at the fire hall at 3059 Main Street in the village. The cost of the breakfast will be announced at a later date.

There will also be breakfast meals at February 25 and March 24.