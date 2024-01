Small Town Ramblers Band will be performing at the American Legion Post #1539 on Sunday, January 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

American Legion Post #1539

264 Benson Mines

Star Lake, NY 13690

There will be a $5 cover charge and the Auxiliary will be providing food: chili, pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs.

The band will be playing one set of Square Dancing along with Country Music.