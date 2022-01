Stallions Cheer is presenting a take-out only spaghetti dinner to help raise funds to send teams to compete at Nationals in Disney/ESPN in March.

Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, rolls and desert. $10 per meal.

Jan. 28, 2022

Redwood Volunteer Fire Dept

43676 Stine Road, Redwood NY 13679

4:00pm-7:00pm