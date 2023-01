The Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast will be held on Sunday, January 29 at St. Mary’s Parish Center Gym in Canton.

The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The menu includes pancakes (gluten free available), eggs, sausage, toast, fresh fruit and beverages.

The cost is $7 per person, $5 per child ages 5-10 or $30 per family of five or more. Breakfast is free for children under 5 years of age.