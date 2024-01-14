SLC Arts will be holding Poetry with Purpose, “The River Gathers All the Days as Light: Poems and Prose about the Racquette,” featuring Donald McNutt, PhD on Tuesday, January 30, at the Potsdam Public Library in the Community Room at 6 p.m.

Potsdam Public Library

2 Park St #1

Potsdam, NY 13676

Donald McNutt has recently retired after 18 years from SUNY Potsdam as an American literature professor and writer for the Department of English and Communication. He has also served as Editor-in-Chief of Blueline: A Literary Magazine Dedicated to the Spirit of the Adirondacks since 2009.