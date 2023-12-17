The Thousand Islands Arts Center is hosting some Winter Knitting Fun starting on Thursday, January 4, 2024 and continuing on Thursdays throughout January and February from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Thousand Islands Arts Center

314 John St.

Clayton, NY

No tuition, but donations are welcome. You should bring your own knitting supplies or if you’re a complete beginner who wants to jump right in, bring a skein of Lion Brand Hue + Me yarn and 10” long, size 10.5 needles. Knitting enthusiast Robin Hoffman will be the group leader to help out where needed.