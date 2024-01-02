Watertown, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tunes 92.5/104.5 FM will host their annual NNY Bridal Expo at Salmon Run Mall, where there will be vendors from all aspects of wedding planning.

The Bridal Expo will be on Sunday, January 7, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be special offers, samplings and a live Bridal Fashion Show being held during the event.

Brides and Grooms can register for free at the 2024 NNY Bridal Showcase BRIDAL RSVP’s web page.

Those who register will be on the list to attend Sunday’s event and given access to an exclusive, online experience with free access to the 2024 NNY Bridal Showcase Facebook Group, where you can chat, ask questions and receive special offers.

The event is free to attend, and the public is welcome. More information is available on Salmon Run Mall’s website.