The Watertown Eagles Club is hosting a steak dinner on July 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meals will include a 16 oz. T-Bone steak, baked potato, beans and salad.

Tickets are available at the bar for $18. No walk-ins will be available. Presale tickets are limited to 100. A minimum of 50 presale tickets must be sold or the event will be canceled and any money paid will be refunded.

The cut off date for pre-sale is June 23.

DJ Terry Gardner will be at the event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Watertown Eagles Club.