July 10: 27th Annual Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild Golf Tournament

The 27th annual Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, July 10, at the Potsdam Town and Country Club.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. , with shotgun start at 9 a.m. Team entry fee is $320, which includes 18 holes of play, prizes and a luncheon.

Registration forms are available at area golf pro shops or by calling Sue Dougherty at 315-262-4387 or Mary Jane Smalling at 315-212-0027.

Registration forms and more information are also available at www.cphguild.com or www.facebook.com/CPHGuild/

For more information, call the Potsdam Club Pro Shop at 315-265-2141 or email cphguilds.golf@gmail.com.

Participants, contributions, and generous support from sponsors and golfers have made the event both fun and rewarding. Please refer to the registration form for various levels of sponsorship involvement and benefits.

Since its inception, the golf tournament has raised over $400,000. Proceeds benefit the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with new projects and equipment, as well as scholarship programs.