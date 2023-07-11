Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Emergency Responder’s Tribute Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 11.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Tuesday, July 11:

TimeEventLocation
9 a.m.Dog ShowBehind City Pool
9 a.m.Spelling BeeArena
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair4-H Tent
10 a.m.Livestock Weigh-InLivestock Area
12 p.m.Vegetable JudgingArena
12 p.m.Flower Show & JudgingArena
1 p.m.4-H Livestock Exhibitor Meeting 
1 p.m.Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens 
2 p.m.Lavern Parker Memorial Premier Showmanship Clipping ContestDairy Show Tent
2 p.m.4-H Contest of Champions ClippingDairy Show Tent
2 p.m.High School Band CompetitionGrandstand
3 p.m.4-H Rabbit & Cavy ShowLivestock Tent
3 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
3:30 p.m.Contest of ChampionsDairy Show Tent
3:30 p.m.Lavern Parker Memorial Premier Showmanship ContestDairy Show Tent
4 p.m.Wolves of the Wild Sponsored by GSE PerformanceEntertainment Area
6 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
6:30 p.m.Official Fair Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Jefferson County FairGrandstand
7 p.m.Fireman’s ParadeGrandstand
8 p.m.Wolves of the WorldEntertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.