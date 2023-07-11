Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Emergency Responder’s Tribute Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 11.
Jefferson County Fair schedule for Tuesday, July 11:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9 a.m.
|Dog Show
|Behind City Pool
|9 a.m.
|Spelling Bee
|Arena
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair
|4-H Tent
|10 a.m.
|Livestock Weigh-In
|Livestock Area
|12 p.m.
|Vegetable Judging
|Arena
|12 p.m.
|Flower Show & Judging
|Arena
|1 p.m.
|4-H Livestock Exhibitor Meeting
|1 p.m.
|Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens
|2 p.m.
|Lavern Parker Memorial Premier Showmanship Clipping Contest
|Dairy Show Tent
|2 p.m.
|4-H Contest of Champions Clipping
|Dairy Show Tent
|2 p.m.
|High School Band Competition
|Grandstand
|3 p.m.
|4-H Rabbit & Cavy Show
|Livestock Tent
|3 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|3:30 p.m.
|Contest of Champions
|Dairy Show Tent
|3:30 p.m.
|Lavern Parker Memorial Premier Showmanship Contest
|Dairy Show Tent
|4 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild Sponsored by GSE Performance
|Entertainment Area
|6 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|6:30 p.m.
|Official Fair Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Jefferson County Fair
|Grandstand
|7 p.m.
|Fireman’s Parade
|Grandstand
|8 p.m.
|Wolves of the World
|Entertainment Area
More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.