Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Emergency Responder’s Tribute Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 11.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Tuesday, July 11:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. Dog Show Behind City Pool 9 a.m. Spelling Bee Arena 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair 4-H Tent 10 a.m. Livestock Weigh-In Livestock Area 12 p.m. Vegetable Judging Arena 12 p.m. Flower Show & Judging Arena 1 p.m. 4-H Livestock Exhibitor Meeting 1 p.m. Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens 2 p.m. Lavern Parker Memorial Premier Showmanship Clipping Contest Dairy Show Tent 2 p.m. 4-H Contest of Champions Clipping Dairy Show Tent 2 p.m. High School Band Competition Grandstand 3 p.m. 4-H Rabbit & Cavy Show Livestock Tent 3 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 3:30 p.m. Contest of Champions Dairy Show Tent 3:30 p.m. Lavern Parker Memorial Premier Showmanship Contest Dairy Show Tent 4 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Sponsored by GSE Performance Entertainment Area 6 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 6:30 p.m. Official Fair Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Grandstand 7 p.m. Fireman’s Parade Grandstand 8 p.m. Wolves of the World Entertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.