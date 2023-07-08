The Flower Memorial Library is celebrating 120 years of service in the community.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. outside in front of the library during the farmer’s market, it will be moved inside on the main floor if the weather is poor.

The celebration will have historical scrapbooks, themed swag and tasty treats. You can also share your favorite library story or memory for the time capsule.

Questions about the event can be directed to Library Director Suzie Renzi-Falge at 315-785-7701 or by stopping by the library today.