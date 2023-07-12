Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Monsignor McCarthy Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 12.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Wednesday, July 12:

TimeEventLocation
9 a.m.Youth Hunt Seat Horse ShowHorse Corral
9 a.m.4-H Dairy Show & ShowmanshipDairy Show Tent
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair4-H Tent
10 a.m.4-H Poultry ShowLivestock Area
11 a.m.Public Presentations4-H Tent
12 p.m.Open Poultry ShowLivestock Tent
1 p.m.Reithoffer Shows Midway OpensMidway
1 p.m.Country Classic CloggersArena
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.Food and Nutrition Knowledge Contest4-H Tent
2 p.m.Corn Hole Contest for KidsCaprara Exhibition Hall
3 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
4 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
4 p.m.Water RelayTBA
5 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
5 p.m.4-H, FFA Booths JudgedLivestock Tent
5 p.m.Father Mac & City of Watertown Firefighters Program 
6: p.m.Basket BingoArena
7 p.m.Buffaol BarfieldEntertainment Area
8 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.