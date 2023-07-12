Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Monsignor McCarthy Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 12.
Jefferson County Fair schedule for Wednesday, July 12:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9 a.m.
|Youth Hunt Seat Horse Show
|Horse Corral
|9 a.m.
|4-H Dairy Show & Showmanship
|Dairy Show Tent
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair
|4-H Tent
|10 a.m.
|4-H Poultry Show
|Livestock Area
|11 a.m.
|Public Presentations
|4-H Tent
|12 p.m.
|Open Poultry Show
|Livestock Tent
|1 p.m.
|Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens
|Midway
|1 p.m.
|Country Classic Cloggers
|Arena
|1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Food and Nutrition Knowledge Contest
|4-H Tent
|2 p.m.
|Corn Hole Contest for Kids
|Caprara Exhibition Hall
|3 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|4 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|4 p.m.
|Water Relay
|TBA
|5 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|5 p.m.
|4-H, FFA Booths Judged
|Livestock Tent
|5 p.m.
|Father Mac & City of Watertown Firefighters Program
|6: p.m.
|Basket Bingo
|Arena
|7 p.m.
|Buffaol Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|8 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.