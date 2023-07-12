Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Monsignor McCarthy Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 12.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Wednesday, July 12:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. Youth Hunt Seat Horse Show Horse Corral 9 a.m. 4-H Dairy Show & Showmanship Dairy Show Tent 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair 4-H Tent 10 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show Livestock Area 11 a.m. Public Presentations 4-H Tent 12 p.m. Open Poultry Show Livestock Tent 1 p.m. Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens Midway 1 p.m. Country Classic Cloggers Arena 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Food and Nutrition Knowledge Contest 4-H Tent 2 p.m. Corn Hole Contest for Kids Caprara Exhibition Hall 3 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 4 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 4 p.m. Water Relay TBA 5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 5 p.m. 4-H, FFA Booths Judged Livestock Tent 5 p.m. Father Mac & City of Watertown Firefighters Program 6: p.m. Basket Bingo Arena 7 p.m. Buffaol Barfield Entertainment Area 8 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.