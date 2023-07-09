Paul Meyers will perform The Great American Songbook for Childwold Memorial Presbyterian Church and Potsdam Presbyterian Church, according to a press release.

The concert at Childwold Memorial Presbyterian Church –104 Bancroft Rd, Childwold—will be on Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

The concert at Potsdam Presbyterian Church — 42 Elm St, Potsdam— will be on Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m.

The concerts are free, and a part of an outreach initiative of the Orchestra of Northern New York and The Secret Sits Pro Musica Ensembles, Gull Pond, NY and Athens, GA.

More information is available on the Orchestra of Northern New York’s website or by phone at 315-212-3440.