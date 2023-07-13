Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Seniors & Kids Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 13.
Jefferson County Fair schedule for Thursday, July 13:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9 a.m.
|Dairy Cattle Show – Holstein/Brown Swiss
|Dairy Show Tent
|After
|Dairy Cattle Show – Guernsey, Ayreshire, Jersey, Milking Shorthorns
|Dairy Show Tent
|9:30 a.m.
|Sheep Show
|Livestock Tent
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair
|4-H Tent
|10 a.m.
|Meat Goat Show
|11:30 a.m.
|Dairy Goat Show
|Livestock Tent
|1 p.m.
|Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens
|Midway
|1 p.m.
|Black River Fiddlers
|Arena
|1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|4-H Fashion Show / Talent Show
|4-H Tent
|3 p.m.
|Bike Drawing
|Arena
|3 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Grange Program
|Arena
|4 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|5 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|7 p.m.
|Cheese Auction
|Dairy Show Tent
|7 p.m.
|Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby Preliminary Event Sports Center
|8 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.