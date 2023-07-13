Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Seniors & Kids Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 13.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Thursday, July 13:

TimeEventLocation
9 a.m.Dairy Cattle Show – Holstein/Brown SwissDairy Show Tent
AfterDairy Cattle Show – Guernsey, Ayreshire, Jersey, Milking ShorthornsDairy Show Tent
9:30 a.m.Sheep ShowLivestock Tent
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair4-H Tent
10 a.m.Meat Goat Show 
11:30 a.m.Dairy Goat ShowLivestock Tent
1 p.m.Reithoffer Shows Midway OpensMidway
1 p.m.Black River FiddlersArena
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.4-H Fashion Show / Talent Show4-H Tent
3 p.m.Bike DrawingArena
3 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.Grange ProgramArena
4 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
5 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
7 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
7 p.m.Cheese AuctionDairy Show Tent
7 p.m.Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby Preliminary Event Sports Center 
8 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.