Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Seniors & Kids Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 13.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Thursday, July 13:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. Dairy Cattle Show – Holstein/Brown Swiss Dairy Show Tent After Dairy Cattle Show – Guernsey, Ayreshire, Jersey, Milking Shorthorns Dairy Show Tent 9:30 a.m. Sheep Show Livestock Tent 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair 4-H Tent 10 a.m. Meat Goat Show 11:30 a.m. Dairy Goat Show Livestock Tent 1 p.m. Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens Midway 1 p.m. Black River Fiddlers Arena 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 4-H Fashion Show / Talent Show 4-H Tent 3 p.m. Bike Drawing Arena 3 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Grange Program Arena 4 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 7 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 7 p.m. Cheese Auction Dairy Show Tent 7 p.m. Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby Preliminary Event Sports Center 8 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.