Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Jefferson County Fair Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 14.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Friday, July 14:

TimeEventLocation
9 a.m.Western Horse ShowHorse Corral
9:30 a.m.Youth Dairy Judging ContestDairy Show Tent
10 a.m.Llama/Alpaca ShowLivestock Tent
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair4-H Tent
11 a.m.Talent Show Ages 5 to 12Arena
11 a.m.Youth Gymkhana Horse ShowHorse Show
12:30 p.m.Youth Tree Identification ContestDairy Show Tent
12:30 p.m.Youth Horticulture Identification ContestDairy Show Tent
12:30 p.m.Youth Dairy Challenge ContestDairy Show Tent
1 p.m.Reithoffer Shows Midway OpensMidway
1 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
2 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
2 p.m.Talent Show Ages 13+Arena
3 p.m.Swine ShowLivestock Tent
3 p.m.Buffaol BarfieldEntertainment Area
4 p.m.Ice Cream Eating ContestArena
4 p.m.Beef ShowDairy Show Tent
4 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
5 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
7 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
8 p.m.Josh Cox and the RattlesnakesEntertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.