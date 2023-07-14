Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Jefferson County Fair Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 14.
Jefferson County Fair schedule for Friday, July 14:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9 a.m.
|Western Horse Show
|Horse Corral
|9:30 a.m.
|Youth Dairy Judging Contest
|Dairy Show Tent
|10 a.m.
|Llama/Alpaca Show
|Livestock Tent
|10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair
|4-H Tent
|11 a.m.
|Talent Show Ages 5 to 12
|Arena
|11 a.m.
|Youth Gymkhana Horse Show
|Horse Show
|12:30 p.m.
|Youth Tree Identification Contest
|Dairy Show Tent
|12:30 p.m.
|Youth Horticulture Identification Contest
|Dairy Show Tent
|12:30 p.m.
|Youth Dairy Challenge Contest
|Dairy Show Tent
|1 p.m.
|Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens
|Midway
|1 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|2 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|2 p.m.
|Talent Show Ages 13+
|Arena
|3 p.m.
|Swine Show
|Livestock Tent
|3 p.m.
|Buffaol Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|4 p.m.
|Ice Cream Eating Contest
|Arena
|4 p.m.
|Beef Show
|Dairy Show Tent
|4 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|5 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|7 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|8 p.m.
|Josh Cox and the Rattlesnakes
|Entertainment Area
More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.