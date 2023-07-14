Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Jefferson County Fair Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 14.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Friday, July 14:

Time Event Location 9 a.m. Western Horse Show Horse Corral 9:30 a.m. Youth Dairy Judging Contest Dairy Show Tent 10 a.m. Llama/Alpaca Show Livestock Tent 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair 4-H Tent 11 a.m. Talent Show Ages 5 to 12 Arena 11 a.m. Youth Gymkhana Horse Show Horse Show 12:30 p.m. Youth Tree Identification Contest Dairy Show Tent 12:30 p.m. Youth Horticulture Identification Contest Dairy Show Tent 12:30 p.m. Youth Dairy Challenge Contest Dairy Show Tent 1 p.m. Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens Midway 1 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 2 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 2 p.m. Talent Show Ages 13+ Arena 3 p.m. Swine Show Livestock Tent 3 p.m. Buffaol Barfield Entertainment Area 4 p.m. Ice Cream Eating Contest Arena 4 p.m. Beef Show Dairy Show Tent 4 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 7 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 8 p.m. Josh Cox and the Rattlesnakes Entertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.