Glen Park Fire Hall is hosting “Dog Days of Summer” Ice Cream Social, a family-oriented and dog-friendly event.

The event will be on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Glen Park Fire Hall, the event is a fundraiser with all proceeds to benefit Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

Ice cream will be $5 per person –with or without a dog—and children 12 years and under eat for free. There will be non-dairy options for both the dogs and people. More information on this event is available on its Facebook event page.