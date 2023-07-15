Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Military Appreciation Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 15.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Saturday, July 15:

TimeEventLocation
9:30 a.m.Open Horse ShowHorse Corral
9:30 a.m.Holstein Club ShowDairy Show Tent
10 a.m.4-H Goat ShowLivestock Show Tent
After4-H Show Dairy Goat ShowLivestock Show Tent
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair4-H Tent
1 p.m.Reithoffer Shows Midway OpensMidway
1 p.m.Cow Chip Throwing ContestLivestock Show Tent
2 p.m.4-H Pet Show4-H Tent
2 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
4 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
4 p.m.Super Showmanship ContestLivestock Show Tent
5 p.m.Buffalo BarfieldEntertainment Area
5 p.m.Talent FinalsArena
6 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
6:30 p.m.10th Mountain Division Rock BandEntertainment Area
7 p.m.Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby Sports Center 
8 p.m.Wolves of the WildEntertainment Area
8:30 p.m.10th Mountain Division Rock BandEntertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.