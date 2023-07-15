Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Military Appreciation Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 15.

Jefferson County Fair schedule for Saturday, July 15:

Time Event Location 9:30 a.m. Open Horse Show Horse Corral 9:30 a.m. Holstein Club Show Dairy Show Tent 10 a.m. 4-H Goat Show Livestock Show Tent After 4-H Show Dairy Goat Show Livestock Show Tent 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair 4-H Tent 1 p.m. Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens Midway 1 p.m. Cow Chip Throwing Contest Livestock Show Tent 2 p.m. 4-H Pet Show 4-H Tent 2 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 4 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 4 p.m. Super Showmanship Contest Livestock Show Tent 5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield Entertainment Area 5 p.m. Talent Finals Arena 6 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 6:30 p.m. 10th Mountain Division Rock Band Entertainment Area 7 p.m. Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby Sports Center 8 p.m. Wolves of the Wild Entertainment Area 8:30 p.m. 10th Mountain Division Rock Band Entertainment Area

More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.