Today at the Jefferson County Fair is Military Appreciation Day, take a full look at the schedule for July 15.
Jefferson County Fair schedule for Saturday, July 15:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9:30 a.m.
|Open Horse Show
|Horse Corral
|9:30 a.m.
|Holstein Club Show
|Dairy Show Tent
|10 a.m.
|4-H Goat Show
|Livestock Show Tent
|After
|4-H Show Dairy Goat Show
|Livestock Show Tent
|10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|4-H Action Exhibits and Activities Fair
|4-H Tent
|1 p.m.
|Reithoffer Shows Midway Opens
|Midway
|1 p.m.
|Cow Chip Throwing Contest
|Livestock Show Tent
|2 p.m.
|4-H Pet Show
|4-H Tent
|2 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|4 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|4 p.m.
|Super Showmanship Contest
|Livestock Show Tent
|5 p.m.
|Buffalo Barfield
|Entertainment Area
|5 p.m.
|Talent Finals
|Arena
|6 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|6:30 p.m.
|10th Mountain Division Rock Band
|Entertainment Area
|7 p.m.
|Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby Sports Center
|8 p.m.
|Wolves of the Wild
|Entertainment Area
|8:30 p.m.
|10th Mountain Division Rock Band
|Entertainment Area
More information on the fair is available on the Jefferson County Fair’s website.