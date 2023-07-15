During the 1,000 Islands Charity Poker Run banquet to benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York, 16-year-old Broder S., of Carthage, NY, will be granted his wish.

Make-A-Wish Central New York & 1,000 Islands Charity Poker Run invites you to celebrate Broder’s wish reveal and the fundraising efforts of the 1,000 Islands Charity Poker Run committee.

The event will be Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. at 1,000 Islands Harbor Hotel at 200 Riverside Drive in Clayton. The Wish Reveal will happen in the tent on the grounds of the hotel during the banquet.